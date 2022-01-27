Khuram Javed: Shot man 'lured' to scene by killers, court told
A solicitor shot through the heart at point-blank range in Sheffield city centre was "lured" to his death by his killers, a jury was told.
Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times on Countess Road in April, a trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard.
It was claimed Mr Javed had been with friends and had followed the defendants before being attacked.
Tinashe Kampira, 20, Atif Mohammed, 20, and a third man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.
Mr Javed and three friends had left a flat near Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football ground at about 21:30 BST on 10 April, prosecuting barrister Craig Hassall QC said.
The group was heading to Bradford to eat together when another friend, who had also been in the flat socialising, called them to say the three defendants had been seen near Mr Javed's parked car.
CCTV footage was shown to the jury, with Mr Hassall claiming the defendants were seen to run towards Countess Road and St Mary's Church.
Mr Javed and his group of friends went towards the church following the other men, with witnesses then hearing "a number" of loud bangs.
They later realised the noises were gunshots, the court heard.
The prosecution described the footpath as being in "relatively confined surroundings" next to a basketball court, with eight shots being fired from a handgun.
Mr Javed was hit three times, with the fatal shot piercing his heart and lungs. He was also stabbed once in the back, a post-mortem examination found.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 22:00 BST.
The gun fired ball bearings inserted into modified shell casings, Mr Hassall added.
The prosecution said damage to Mr Javed's clothing suggested the fatal shot was likely fired either against, or very close to, his body at point-blank range.
Mr Mohammed, of Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, and Mr Kampira also deny possession of an offensive weapon and deny assisting an offender.
The third man, who cannot be named, also denies possessing a firearm.
Sohidul Mohamed, 24, and Saydul Mohamed, 22, of The Greenway, Sheffield, are also charged with assisting an offender in connection with the case.
They both deny the offence.
The trial, which is expected to last until mid-March, continues.
