Rotherham MP Sarah Champion says town in fear of cannabis gangs
- Published
Residents in parts of a South Yorkshire town are living in fear of gang warfare as groups fight to produce cannabis at an "industrial scale", an MP has said.
According to Rotherham Labour MP Sarah Champion, areas of the town had even suffered blackouts as illegal cannabis farms overwhelmed the power network.
Ms Champion said the impact of the drug gangs on the town was "horrendous".
South Yorkshire Police said since October the force had closed down 50 cannabis farms in Rotherham.
Ms Champion said the effect the cannabis farms had on parts of Rotherham was two-fold: "Firstly from the anti-social behaviour associated with it and criminal gangs having turf wars."
She said one day there had been four electricity blackouts in the town due to drug farms, adding: "It's been a nightmare."
Ch Supt Steve Chapman, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "The supply of drugs is inextricably linked to street violence and organised crime.
"The gang rivalry caused by drugs presents challenges not only in Rotherham but across the country."
Since October, a total of 18 arrests had been made and £5m worth of cannabis had been seized as drug farms were closed down, according to the South Yorkshire force.
'Incredibly dangerous'
Ch Supt Chapman said cannabis production had proven links to the exploitation of vulnerable people and those involved were often trafficked to harvest the drugs.
The South Yorkshire force was "hitting this problem hard" and making daily drug searches across Rotherham, particularly in Ferham and Eastwood, he said.
The farms were not only illegal but "incredibly dangerous and present a fire risk" because of the electricity supply, Ch Supt Chapman added.
Record numbers of people were now being prosecuted across Yorkshire in a government crackdown on cannabis use, according to Home Office figures.
Tom Smith, assistant director for community safety at Rotherham Council, said the authority prioritised "dealing with these issues".
He said the council worked with the police and other agencies "to reduce the prevalence and impacts of drug-related harm" and it was "a national issue".
A multi-agency plan was in place in Rotherham and additional funding had been made available, Mr Smith added.
Ms Champion said progress cracking down on the drug gangs was being made, but it was "nowhere near fast enough".
"I want [drug gangs] to see Rotherham as an inhospitable place," she said.
The MP said she would host a virtual public meeting on the issue with representatives from South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council.
The meeting was due to be held on Thursday between 18:00 and 19:00 GMT.
