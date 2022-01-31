BBC News

Khuram Javed death: Jury discharged in solicitor murder trial

Khuram Javed was shot three times in the Sheffield attack

The jury has been discharged in the trial of three men accused of murdering a solicitor in Sheffield.

Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times and stabbed on Countess Road on 10 April.

Tinashe Kampira, 20, Atif Mohammed, 20, and a third man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied Mr Javed's murder at Sheffield Crown Court.

The judge said a new jury was due to be sworn in on Monday 7 February.

Mr Javed was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 22:00 BST on 10 April

