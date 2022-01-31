Khuram Javed death: Jury discharged in solicitor murder trial
The jury has been discharged in the trial of three men accused of murdering a solicitor in Sheffield.
Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times and stabbed on Countess Road on 10 April.
Tinashe Kampira, 20, Atif Mohammed, 20, and a third man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied Mr Javed's murder at Sheffield Crown Court.
The judge said a new jury was due to be sworn in on Monday 7 February.
