Prison officer jailed for smuggling drugs into HMP Doncaster
- Published
A prison officer who was part of a gang which smuggled drugs to inmates has been jailed for two years.
Rio Moran, 31, admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs and phones to a number of jails including HMP Doncaster.
The items were given to inmate James Millington whose partner Claire Anderson was also involved in the plot.
John Hewitson, Serco Prison Director at HMP Doncaster, said Moran "fell well short" of standards expected by staff.
Police said Moran was arrested by anti-corruption officers in November 2020 and large amounts of drugs and phones were found at her home.
During police searches another man, Callum Reilly arrived and tried to post further contraband through the door, which were also bound for Doncaster.
Drugs and phones were also found at the home of Millington's partner Anderson with those items intended to be smuggled into prison.
All four had previously admitted their roles in the conspiracy at Sheffield Crown Court.
Moran, of Godfrey Place, Halifax, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class B drugs into prison, conspiring to convey list B articles into prison and money laundering.
Millington, 31, of HMP Leeds, admitted to being concerned in the supply of class B and C drugs into prison, conspiring to supply class B drugs into prison and conspiring to convey list B articles into prison. He was jailed for seven years and nine months.
Reilly, 30, of no fixed abode, but from the Stockport area, pleaded guilty to supplying a class B drug to Claire Anderson, conspiring to convey list B articles into prison and money laundering. He was given a 12-month jail term.
Anderson, 32, of Hazelwood Road, Stockport, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B and C drugs into prison between 2017 and 2020, conspiring to supply Class B drugs into prison and conspiring to convey List B articles into prison at the hearing in September.
Her sentencing has been adjourned until 25 March.
