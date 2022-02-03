Doncaster stab deaths: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after two fatal stabbings in Doncaster.
Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, died after an incident involving a group of men in the town centre at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday.
Amrit Jhagra, 19, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, was remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court later, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Officers said at this stage they were not seeking anyone further in relation to the incident.
A post-mortem examination had established that both men had died from stab wounds, the force said.
Mr Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene in Silver Street.
Mr Kozlovskis was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries.
