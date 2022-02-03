BBC News

Doncaster stab deaths: Man charged with murder

Published
Image source, South Yorkshire Police
Image caption,
Ryan Theobald, left, and Janis Kozlovskis died after the incident in Doncaster at the weekend

A man has been charged with murder after two fatal stabbings in Doncaster.

Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, died after an incident involving a group of men in the town centre at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday.

Amrit Jhagra, 19, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, was remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court later, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Officers said at this stage they were not seeking anyone further in relation to the incident.

A post-mortem examination had established that both men had died from stab wounds, the force said.

Mr Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene in Silver Street.

Mr Kozlovskis was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Image caption,
Police were called to Silver Street in Doncaster at about 02:40 on Saturday to reports of an "altercation"

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics