Fatjon Oruci: Airport arrests in New Year's Day murder probe
- Published
Two further men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man who was fatally beaten and stabbed on New Year's Day.
Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, died on Doncaster Road, Rotherham after suffering "catastrophic injuries".
A 31-year-old man from Rotherham was held at Leeds Bradford Airport on Wednesday night, with a 21-year-old arrested at the airport on Saturday.
A total of ten arrests have been made in connection with Mr Oruci's death.
