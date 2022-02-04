Andrew Brady: Caroline Flack ex jailed for harassing Dan Wootton
- Published
The former fiance of late TV presenter Caroline Flack has been jailed for harassing a journalist.
Andrew Brady, 31, used social media to send threats and abuse to Dan Wootton, including messages branding him a sex offender and murderer.
Sheffield Crown Court heard Brady had admitted harassing the GB News presenter between February and April last year.
Brady, a former Apprentice contestant, was jailed for four months.
The court heard how he started harassing Mr Wootton, a Daily Mail columnist and former executive editor of The Sun, around a year after Miss Flack's death on 15 February 2020.
He had faced more serious allegations of putting Mr Wootton in fear of violence, but changed his plea to admit an alternative, lesser charge of harassment.
'Utterly outrageous'
Passing sentence, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Brady his claims that Mr Wootton was in some way responsible for Miss Flack's death were "wholly irrational", noting that Mr Wootton was actually a friend of the Love Island presenter.
He told Brady the attacks on Mr Wootton had "everything to do with your craving for celebrity status and your irritation that the press were not in the least interested in your somewhat uninteresting life".
The judge described some of Brady's comments as "utterly outrageous".
Brady, from Sheffield, admitted using social media and video platforms to cause distress by:
- Comparing Mr Wootton to sex offender Harvey Weinstein and said he had evidence to prove this
- Inviting his social media followers to assist him
- Saying he "felt like getting rid of him once and for all"
- Saying matters "should be settled by violence"
- Leaving WhatsApp voice messages for Mr Wootton and threatening to use violence
- Stating an intention to end Mr Wootton's career
- Using social media and WhatsApp to state that Mr Wootton would be jailed
- Sending Mr Wootton an explicit image and inviting Mr Wootton to engage in sexual activity
Judge Richardson also imposed a 10-year restraining order banning Brady from contacting Mr Wootton, posting anything about him online, or going within 200 yards of his home or workplace.
If Brady breached the order, he faced a prison sentence measured in years rather than months, the judge said.
"You must move on with your life," the judge told him.
Judge Richardson added that, given the time the defendant had already served on remand, he would be released in the "very near future".
