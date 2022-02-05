Girl who followed party rules asks Boris Johnson for apology
A girl who missed two birthday parties due to Covid restrictions has written to Boris Johnson to ask for an apology over events held at No 10 in lockdown.
Isobel, seven, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, told the prime minister he needed to set a good example and follow the rules.
"Why on my 6th and 7th birthday I couldn't have a party, and you were?" she wrote.
"Even the Queen had to follow them," she told the prime minister.
Isobel's family said they were very proud of their daughter for taking it upon herself to write to the prime minister after hearing the topic being discussed on the radio.
Her mother Eleanor said Isobel had been "quite cross" and had questioned why the people who made the rules had broken them.
She said as a family of five, including Isobel's two younger siblings, it had been difficult for the children to see their friends, or other relatives, even when the rule of six was in place.
It was also confusing for them when people in positions of power appeared to be flouting their own rules, she said, adding Isobel felt it was "quite unfair".
Isobel, who is hoping to see her friends for her 8th birthday in April, said she hoped the prime minister would "say sorry", adding: "Next time follow the rules".
The government has come under increased pressure over events held in and around Downing Street, with initial findings from senior civil servant Sue Gray's inquiry pointing to "failures of leadership and judgement".
The Metropolitan Police has also launched an investigation into parties held in No 10 during the pandemic.
The PM has accepted Ms Gray's findings and apologised for any "misjudgements that may have been made by me or anybody else in No 10".
