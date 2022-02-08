Labour councillor to face US extradition over alleged drug offence
A Labour councillor has been arrested over an alleged drug offence and could face extradition to the United States.
Daniel Barwell, who was elected in Doncaster in May 2021, was detained by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday.
Police said it was in relation to "the distribution of a controlled drug on a warrant issued at the request of the United States authorities".
The 27-year-old has been suspended by the party, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Barwell, who represented the Wheatley Hills and Intake ward on Doncaster Council, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where he was remanded into custody.
A police spokesman said Mr Barwell was arrested by the Metropolitan Police's National Extradition Unit following an operation in the Doncaster area.
"Daniel Barwell, aged 27 of Shaftesbury Avenue, Doncaster, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 3, for the commencement of extradition proceedings against him," he said.
