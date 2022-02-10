Daniel Barwell: Labour suspend councillor accused of drug offences
A Labour councillor has been suspended from the party after he was arrested for alleged drug distribution offences by officers acting for US authorities.
Daniel Barwell, who was elected in Doncaster in May 2021, faces being extradited after he was detained by the Metropolitan Police last week.
The 27-year-old was remanded in custody by Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Mr Barwell is understood to have been suspended by the Labour Party until the outcome of the case is known.
The Metropolitan Police said Mr Barwell was arrested by the force's National Extradition Unit following an operation in the Doncaster area on 2 February.
A spokesperson said he was "wanted in the United States for an offence relating to the distribution of a controlled drug on a warrant issued at the request of the United States authorities."
