Rotherham hospital: Man dies after fight between patients
A hospital patient has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another patient who died after a fight.
Police were called to Rotherham District General Hospital at about 20:55 GMT on Saturday to reports that two men had been fighting.
One of the patients, aged 48, died of his injuries in the early hours.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said they were working with the hospital to establish what had happened.
