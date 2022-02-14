Rotherham Hospital Covid visiting restriction lifted
- Published
Visiting restrictions have been lifted on most wards at Rotherham Hospital after a decrease in Covid-19 rates.
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust banned visitors in December as positive cases spiralled amid the rise of the Omicron variant.
Friends and family can now see patients on all wards without Covid-positive patients.
Helen Dobson, interim chief nurse at the trust, said they were "very pleased" to reintroduce visiting.
Visitors will need to have a negative lateral flow test before arriving and wear a face covering and remove their coats when on wards.
Up to two people can visit, but only one person can be with the patient at a time, the trust said.
Patients attending accident and emergency are asked to come alone, with the exception of those who require assistance such as patients with dementia, learning difficulties or autism.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, visiting times remain the same, with an afternoon and evening session, and patients are asked to provide the names of the visitors.
Helen Dobson, interim chief nurse at the trust, said: "We know that the Omicron variant is easily transmissible, therefore, we are asking visitors to follow these guidelines to help keep our patients and staff safe.
"These guidelines will help us to reduce the risk of infection whilst still allowing patients to see their loved ones.
"We are asking visitors to be respectful of our staff; abuse and aggression towards colleagues will not be tolerated."
