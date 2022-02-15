Christine Lafferty: Woman died after Doncaster ambulance crash
A woman died after the ambulance she was being taken to hospital in was involved in a crash with a car.
Christine Lafferty was in the emergency vehicle on 1 February when it collided with a blue Mercedes on Sheffield Road in Doncaster.
She suffered further injuries as a result of the collision and died three days later in hospital.
Her family said she was a "fun-loving, beautiful and a generous lady" who was loved by anyone who knew her.
They said: "We are devastated that she was taken so tragically.
"She leaves behind her loving partner Ken, her two children Rachel and David and five grandchildren, who loved, admired and cared for her deeply."
South Yorkshire Police said officers were keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or had dashcam footage which could help with enquiries.
