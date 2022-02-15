Paul Reed: Patient who died after Rotherham hospital fight named
A man who died following a fight with another patient at a South Yorkshire hospital was killed by a bleed on the brain, police have said.
Paul Reed, 48, died after an altercation with another male patient at Rotherham District General Hospital on Saturday.
Police were called at about 20:55 GMT by hospital staff who reported two men had been fighting.
A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday concluded Mr Reed died in the early hours of Sunday as the result of a subdural haemorrhage.
"We continue to support Mr Reed's family and work closely with Rotherham District General Hospital as our inquiry continues," a police spokesperson said.
