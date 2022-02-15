Sheffield Lamborghini gun attack attempted murder arrest
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was shot while travelling in a car in Sheffield.
Police were called to reports of a shooting on Ecclesall Road at about 01:40 GMT on Monday 7 February.
The 20-year-old victim was travelling in a black Lamborghini when shots were reportedly fired towards the car.
A 25-year-old Barnsley man was arrested on Saturday and has since been released on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers said following the shooting the victim fled towards Whirlowdale Road, where he got into a white Rolls-Royce with two occupants already inside.
He was subsequently taken to hospital by ambulance suffering from serious injuries.
Witnesses to the shooting, or anyone with information about what happened, have been asked to get in touch with police.
