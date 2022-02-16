BBC News

PC William Sampson: Officer accused of baton assault found dead

Published
Image caption,
William Sampson, of South Yorkshire Police, denied unlawfully and maliciously wounding the boy

A South Yorkshire Police officer who was accused of hitting a teenage football fan with a baton has been found dead a month before his trial.

PC William Sampson, known as Billy, was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding the 16-year-old fan while on duty in Barnsley on 8 February 2020.

Mr Sampson, 27, who denied the charge, was due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on 7 March.

His death was not being treated as suspicious, according to police.

The South Yorkshire force added it was "incredibly saddened" by news of PC Sampson's death.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with Billy's family and loved ones and they will be offered our full support."

Mr Sampson was accused of hitting the teenager in an altercation on Midland Street in Barnsley following a match between Barnsley FC and Sheffield Wednesday.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics