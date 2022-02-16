TikTok rant lorry driver fined for using racist language
A lorry driver whose rant against an NHS worker was viewed more than 1m times on TikTok has been fined for using racially abusive language.
Nicholas Clayton, 51, was filmed when Adnan Hussain confronted him for using slurs during an argument at a set of traffic lights.
Mr Hussain, a British citizen, said the trucker also told him to "get back to your own country".
Clayton denied the charge but was convicted by magistrates in Sheffield.
Mr Hussain said he had gone to the demolition firm where Clayton worked to make a complaint about his use of language at the traffic lights.
In a section of the resulting confrontation, recorded by Mr Hussain, the driver is heard to remark "I can do what I want" when challenged about his use of racist language.
The video of the row in Grimesthorpe last February was shared thousands of times online and viewed by more than 1.2m people on TikTok.
Mr Hussain, a former NHS 111 adviser, said the encounter had left him "shocked and traumatised".
Speaking after last Friday's sentencing, he said: "These individuals just make it hard for us to be accepted by the community, when in fact I'm born in this country.
"I shouldn't be feeling this way to be accepted by the community."
Mr Hussain, who said being subjected to racist abuse was "a normality", admitted he did not think he would see the case go to trial, but was pleased "justice was served".
"I want to thank South Yorkshire Police and I want to say a big thank you to the court for making me believe that the system does care," he said.
Clayton was fined £250, and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.
