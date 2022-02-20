Rotherham Central rail station shut over flooding fears
A major rail station in South Yorkshire has been closed over fears the tracks could be submerged by flood water.
Rotherham Central shut after heavy rain prompted warnings of rising river levels from the Environment Agency.
Network Rail said services between Doncaster and Sheffield would be diverted around the station. Tramtrain services are also affected.
A decision about whether to reopen the station will be made next week following a safety inspection.
Network Rail apologised for the disruption to passengers and said the decision to close the station was a "pre-emptive" one.
They said engineers were removing critical infrastructure from the ground to reduce the impact of flood damage in the hope it would allow the station to reopen sooner.
"Floodwater can dislodge ballast, the stones which support the track, and cause damage to lineside electrical equipment," the agency said.
"Any debris which has washed up on the railway will also need to be removed. All of this work will need to be completed before train services are able to resume in this area."
"A decision on when to reopen the station will be taken once the extent of the flooding is known, but the closure could run into the early part of next week."
