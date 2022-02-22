Sheffield: Police search for man bundled into car boot
Searches are taking place after a man was seen being bundled into the boot of a car which was later found abandoned.
Police said the "potential assault and kidnapping" took place on Bressingham Road in Burngreave, Sheffield, at about 03:20 GMT on Tuesday.
A member of the public reported a man being assaulted and then forced into the boot of a silver Audi A6.
The car was found abandoned on nearby Catherine Road and detectives are now searching for the attackers and victim.
Det Insp Lee Corker, the officer leading the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: "Somebody witnessed this incident and called it into us.
"Now we are seeking anybody else that may have seen the build-up to the incident, the incident itself or the aftermath to come forward.
"If you think you saw or heard anything suspicious around this time in the area of Bressingham Road and Catherine Road, then please let us know so we can build a complete picture of what happened."
