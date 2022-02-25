Doncaster: Up to 45 firefighters tackle recycling centre blaze
- Published
People living near a fire in Doncaster are being told to keep their windows closed as firefighters tackle the blaze.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to reports of flames at a waste recycling centre on Balby Carr Bank at about 17:15 GMT.
About 45 firefighters are at the scene, the service added.
Local residents are being told there is a "large smoke plume" and people should avoid the area.
