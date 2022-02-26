Man arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of rape and assault
A man has been arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of rape.
Police were alerted at about 06:00 GMT over concerns for the safety of a woman, on Junction Road in the Sharrow area of the city.
Officers responded and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer.
The man, who is 21 and from the Doncaster area, remains in custody, police said. Officers are asking for witnesses to get in touch.
