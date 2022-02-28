Rotherham abuse: Detective failed to record cases - hearing
A former police officer failed to record and investigate allegations of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, a misconduct panel has heard.
Det Sgt David Walker, then of South Yorkshire Police, was sent emails from a social worker between 2009 and 2012 outlining incidents of abuse.
The emails detailed children being groomed and raped by named adults.
Mr Walker, who accepted he did not input some emails on a police database, denies misconduct or gross misconduct.
The former officer had been working as part of a specialist unit in Maltby, Rotherham, looking at CSE in the town.
It is alleged Mr Walker failed to report information and investigate potential crimes outlined in 10 emails sent to him, counsel Daniel Hobbs said, acting on behalf of the South Yorkshire force.
The emails, sent by former Rotherham social worker and whistleblower Jayne Senior, included information such as a suspected sex offender inviting girls as young as 10 to visit his home, while another man had raped a 15-year-old girl.
Another said a 30-year-old sex offender was the father of a girl's unborn baby, and a youth worker had identified vulnerable girls and was passing their details to other men.
Mrs Senior sent the emails to Mr Walker in his role in charge of the unit, the panel in South Yorkshire heard.
Mr Hobbs said Mr Walker was told a neighbourhood police officer had come across a drunk 15-year-old girl while on patrol.
The girl's mother told him she was concerned her daughter and her 13-year-old sister were forming relationships with men at a car wash in Rotherham.
The older girl was said to be having sex with "several" of the men at the time.
Mr Hobbs told the hearing that Mr Walker "did nothing with this information", including not interviewing the girls or their mother.
'Highest risk case'
Mr Walker instead replied to an email saying: "This appears to be a matter for social services. Please liaise and finalise".
A council social worker said that one of the sisters was the "highest risk case she had ever dealt with", the panel heard.
At least 1,400 children were raped, trafficked and abused in the town between 1997 and 2013, the Jay Report detailed in 2014.
Since its publication, a number of investigations by police and independent bodies have looked at how organisations and individuals worked with survivors and perpetrators.
Mr Walker, who left the force in 2018, is the latest officer to be looked at as part of an operation led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Some 47 officers have been investigated, with eight having a case to answer for misconduct and six for gross misconduct.
Mr Walker denied all the misconduct allegations outlined against him.
The hearing was adjourned to 21 March when the panel will begin to hear evidence.
