David Wood: Fugitive, 84, feared to have fled to Morocco found
Published
An 84-year-old thought to have fled to Morocco before his trial on charges of sending threats to MPs has been found.
An arrest warrant was issued after Donald Wood, from Barnsley, failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court.
He was convicted in his absence of sending malicious communications to South Yorkshire Labour MPs Dan Jarvis, John Healey and Stephanie Peacock.
South Yorkshire Police said Wood had been found since Friday's verdicts but did not say where he had been located.
Wood, of Roundacre, who was charged with committing three offences under the Malicious Communications Act between 23 and 27 March 2019, is due to be sentenced on 5 April.
