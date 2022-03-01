Man asked to socially distance jailed for petrol station attack
- Published
A man who attacked a stranger who asked him to socially distance had been jailed for five years.
Ian Askey, 48, sidled up behind the other man, who put his arm up to indicate he was too close, in a petrol station shop queue last December.
Askey knocked the customer to the floor and rained blows on him, causing two fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.
He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
South Yorkshire Police said Askey's assault at the Jet garage in Northfield Road lasted for several minutes.
Askey, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, in Derbyshire, left the petrol station but was stopped shortly afterwards in his vehicle and arrested.
The attack on 8 December came on the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a move to so-called Plan B restrictions in response to concerns about the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Two days later, face coverings became mandatory in enclosed public spaces.
Following Monday's sentencing, Det Sgt Lee Freeman added: "This was a violent and completely unwarranted assault that left the victim badly hurt just for asking for his personal space to be respected, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.