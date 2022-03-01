BBC News

Ukraine: Lorry loads of supplies collected in Sheffield for refugees

Published
Image source, Evans Lee
Image caption,
Donations have been spilling into the street outside Diane Evans' office in Sheffield

Lorry loads of supplies have been collected in Sheffield to support refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Items including nappies, chargers, first aid kits and clothing have been left at drop-off sites in the city.

Ukrainian national Diane Evans, who has family in Lviv, helped coordinate collections and said those who donated "need to be proud of themselves".

The items will be taken to a church in Doncaster before being sent to Poland to help those escaping Ukraine.

"I can't go out and fight. If I could, I would be on the next plane out to Lviv and I'd be fighting because I feel that passionately," Ms Evans said.

Image caption,
Ms Evans said she was inspired to help after attending a vigil in Sheffield

Ms Evans, who runs an estate agents in Nethergreen, thanked people for their "absolutely fantastic" generosity in supporting the collection, which has been organised by Polish supermarket Dora's Food, in Attercliffe.

She said her family lived near Lviv, in the west of Ukraine, and had been doing their bit to help the war effort.

"My cousin's daughter is a librarian and she's been making camouflage netting," she said.

"It's my family out there and it makes it very, very real.

"They must feel scared and really vulnerable and it's awful to be put in that position in 2022. It can't be right."

Image caption,
The items are being stored at a church in Doncaster before being shipped to Poland

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics