Rotherham sex attack: Man charged after woman in her 70s assaulted
- Published
A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in her 70s in Rotherham.
Monjur Khan, 31, is also accused of trying to choke, suffocate or strangle his victim during the alleged attack.
Police were called to reports of an assault on Clifton Bank in the Wellgate area just before 13:30 GMT on Saturday.
Mr Khan, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, will appear before magistrates later. He is also charged with trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.
