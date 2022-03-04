Barnsley Hospital suspends patient visits due to Covid case rise
- Published
Barnsley Hospital has suspended non-essential visits to inpatients due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.
The decision, made on Friday because of "extreme circumstances", is in force until further notice, Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said.
A trust spokesperson said the move will protect vulnerable patients and reduce the number of people on hospital wards.
The hospital has also asked for outpatients to attend alone unless they require a carer also to be present.
It reminded visitors to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times unless they have an exception or are under the age of 11.
According to the latest data, as analysed by the BBC, there were 532 new cases confirmed in Barnsley in the week to 26 February, down from 756 in the previous week, and 57 people were admitted to hospital in Barnsley in the week to 20 February.
