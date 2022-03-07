Doncaster dog attack: Case dropped against mother of dead baby
- Published
A mother whose 12-day-old baby was killed by an out-of-control dog will not face trial, a court has heard.
Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was attacked by a Chow Chow-cross at his home in Welfare Road, Doncaster in 2020.
Elon's father, Steven Joynes, 36, previously pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.
On Monday prosecutors told Sheffield Crown Court an identical charge against Abigail Ellis, 29, would be dropped.
Barrister Richard Thyne said following Joynes' guilty plea there was "no longer a realistic [chance of] conviction as far as Miss Ellis is concerned" and "a not guilty verdict will be sought" at the next hearing.
The judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, bailed both defendants to return on March 31, when Joynes will be sentenced.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.