Atkinsons: Independent Sheffield department store celebrates 150 years
- Published
An independent department store that was bombed during the Blitz has celebrated 150 years of trading.
Atkinsons began in 1872 as a small haberdashery on The Moor in Sheffield city centre and has since grown into a department store and restaurant.
Nicholas Atkinson, who is a fourth generation manager, praised past and present staff for keeping the business running through three centuries.
"We've adapted and changed enormously over the last few years," he said.
"My great-grandfather used to go out and meet the carriages on The Moor when they arrived in the morning," Mr Atkinson said, talking about predecessor John Atkinson.
John Atkinson set up the store after working at nearby Cole Brothers, which was rebranded in the city as John Lewis in 2002.
Since then, the family-run business has seen wars, new out-of-town shopping developments and the coronavirus pandemic.
Atkinsons was razed to the ground when The Moor shopping area was hit during German Luftwaffe raids on Sheffield between 12 and 15 December, 1940.
The biggest challenge of the 21st Century, so far, has been Covid-19, Mr Atkinson said.
"I've never experienced anything like it," he said.
"A lot of this credit [for adapting] goes to the staff and the people that have been with us for so many years of their lives."
Employee Charlotte Hallam joined Atkinsons on 7 March 1983, joking it had been "a few years".
"It's lovely [to work here]. It's a really friendly place to work for and everybody's lovely," she said.
Atkinsons is the only department store in the city after John Lewis and Debenhams both closed.
