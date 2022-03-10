South Yorkshire mayor: Conservatives select candidate for election
The Conservatives have selected Clive Watkinson as their candidate for the South Yorkshire mayoral election in May.
Mr Watkinson, who is managing director of a Barnsley-based furniture retailer, was chosen on Wednesday night.
Dan Jarvis, the present incumbent and Labour MP for Barnsley Central, has said he would not seek re-election.
Mr Watkinson is also a director of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.
He said: "South Yorkshire has always been my home and I understand the people, the issues and what needs to be done to solve them."
"I cannot wait to get campaigning to talk to people about my plans and priorities to improve the lives of everyone living and working here," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The businessman also stood for Parliament in 2005 in the now abolished Barnsley West & Penistone seat, coming second to Labour.
The other candidates confirmed for the 5 May election so far are:
Simon Biltcliffe - Yorkshire Party
Oliver Coppard - Labour
Bex Whyman - Green Party
