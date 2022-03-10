Sheffield woman denies hosting Covid rule-breaking mass rave
- Published
A woman found guilty in her absence of holding an alleged rave during lockdown has had the decision overturned.
Sunny-Jo Veasey appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court to appeal for the verdict to be rescinded claiming she did not know the case had happened.
The 27-year-old, of Aire Close, Chapeltown, Sheffield, pleaded not guilty to holding or being involved in a gathering of more than 30 people indoors in a Tier 4 area in 2021.
The case was adjourned until 20 May.
Ms Veasey applied to the court on Monday with a statutory declaration, claiming she was unaware of the case.
District Judge Tim Spruce accepted the declaration and said "the original penalties are now quashed".
