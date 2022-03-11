Sheffield After Life bench plaque vanishes within hours
A metal plaque on a bench marking the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show has been stolen hours after being installed in Sheffield.
The wooden seat, one of 25 donated across the UK, was provided by Netflix's After Life, in which Gervais's character Tony deals with the death of his wife.
It was fitted in Meersbrook Park, which overlooks the city, on Thursday.
But the council reported the missing plaque later the same day.
The bench also includes information about suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
On their Facebook page, the council wrote: "There's always hope and we hope that whoever has stolen the plaque from our new bench returns it please."
The bench campaign began in January, to coincide with the launch of the final series of After Life.
In the programme, Gervais's character is often seen seen sitting on a bench in the churchyard where his wife Lisa, played by Kerry Godliman, is buried.
The spot is also the setting for conversations with widow Anne, played by Penelope Wilton, whose husband is also buried in the cemetery as Tony deals with his own grief.
The donated bench is engraved with a quote from the show "Hope is Everything" and also has a QR code on a separate plaque which links to resources and advice on mental health.
