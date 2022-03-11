BBC News

Barnsley bus passenger hurt by glass as yobs smash window

A bus passenger was taken to hospital after being hit in the eye by flying glass when thugs smashed a window.

The 22-year-old woman was injured when yobs hurled a missile at the Stagecoach service on Pontefract Road in Barnsley on Thursday evening.

Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted buses would not go down Pontefract Road for the rest of the night.

Police asked anyone with information on the attack, which happened just before 18:00 GMT, to get in touch.

Stagecoach have been approached by the BBC for a comment.

