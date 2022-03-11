Doncaster drain cover thefts: Man arrested after police chase
- Published
A man has been arrested after more than 25 metal storm drain covers were found in the boot of a car following a spate of thefts in South Yorkshire.
Police received reports of a group of men in a car stealing drain covers in the Barnby Dun area of Doncaster.
Officers found the car and after a chase, a 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft.
It comes after more than 160 drain covers were stolen in the town over three days in January.
The grates, also known as gully covers, were taken from locations around the east of Doncaster, with Thorne, Barnby Dun, Edenthorpe and Moorends targeted.
Police are asking the public to help them catch thieves operating in the area, by reporting incidents as they are happening.
The man arrested after the latest incident on 2 March has been released on bail while inquiries continue, South Yorkshire Police said.
'Really dangerous'
Insp Alison Carr said: "Thanks to reports from the public as these thefts were happening last week, we were able locate and arrest a suspect, and recover over 25 stolen drainage covers.
"The theft of gully covers is a serious issue that can cause real problems within local communities, and unfortunately reports of gully cover thefts continue to be high in Doncaster East."
Councillor Mark Houlbrook from Doncaster Council, said: "Not only is replacing these covers costing the taxpayer thousands, but drains which are not safely covered can be really dangerous.
"When drain covers are stolen, holes are left in the road or the pavement which can result in serious harm and injury to drivers, pedestrians, children and cyclists."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.