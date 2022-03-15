Sheffield stalking suspects arrested after reports women followed
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of following women around a city centre.
There were six reports of females in Sheffield being trailed between 24 February and 7 March, South Yorkshire Police said.
The pair, aged 26 and 39 and from Sheffield, were held on suspicion of stalking and other offences.
Both have been released on police bail with conditions while investigations continue.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.