Burst water main in Swinton floods town

Published
Image source, YappApp
Image caption,
The water main burst this morning flooding Church Street in Swinton

A burst water main has flooded part of a town centre.

Church Street in Swinton, South Yorkshire, was quickly rendered impassable as gallons of water gushed from the ruptured pipe.

Yorkshire Water described the leak as "very large" and said many homes and businesses were affected.

It warned those in the Swinton and Mexborough areas they could face a loss of supply or very low pressure as engineers worked to fix the problem.

A spokesperson said supplies were being rerouted to reduce the impact on properties but there was "significant" damage to the road.

"To allow repairs of the main and assessment of the damage to the carriageway to be completed safely, the road has been closed and diversions are in place," they added.

Image source, YappApp
Image caption,
Yorkshire Water said it was working to restore supplies as soon as possible

