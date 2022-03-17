Sheffield cemetery machete attack on man at daughter's grave
A man visiting his daughter's grave in a South Yorkshire cemetery was attacked with a machete, police have said.
The 44-year old was graveside on Sunday at about 10:30 GMT in Tinsley Park Cemetery, Sheffield, when an unknown man approached him.
The man ordered the victim to turn out his pockets and, when they were empty, slashed him on the head with the weapon.
He was treated in hospital for minor injuries, said South Yorkshire Police.
The attacker is described as white, in his late 20s and around 5ft 6in (1.67m).
Police said he had short black curly hair and was wearing a black zip-up hoody and blue jeans.
The force appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
