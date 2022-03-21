Flask of acid found in Barnsley railway station bin
Passengers were evacuated from a railway station when a flask of hydrochloric acid was found in a platform bin.
A woman dumped the container at Barnsley after getting off a train at about 17:30 GMT on Friday.
The station was closed for several hours after two men picked up and opened the flask, which "emitted a strong, noxious smell".
British Transport Police have released an image of a woman they wish to trace.
A spokesman said: "Officers believe the woman in the CCTV image may have information which could assist their inquiries."
Anyone who recognises her, or has information about the incident, should contact BTP or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
