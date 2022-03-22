Police appeal over Boxing Day attack in Sheffield
Police are appealing for help to trace two men following a serious assault in Sheffield on Boxing Day.
South Yorkshire Police said two men were attacked outside a KFC restaurant on West Street, one sustaining a serious brain injury.
The force has now released CCTV images of two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.
Three men, aged 22, 22 and 23, were previously arrested and released pending further inquiries.
According to police, the attack took place after the victims got out of a car after food was thrown at it.
One received minor injuries, while the second suffered "a life-changing" brain injury, officers said.
The two suspects are thought to be in their 20s, both with short brown hair and of medium build.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact police.
