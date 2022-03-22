Sheffield City Council approves funding for 25 new charging ports
Sheffield City Council has approved funding for 25 new electric charging points across the city.
The stations will from part of the authority's efforts to become a zero-carbon city by the end of the next decade.
Funding of £482,000 has come from the Get Britain Building fund via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Sheffield currently has nine public electric charging sites, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The new stations, four rapid charging and 21 fast charging, will be spread out across 10 locations, but most will be in the city centre.
In a report, council officers said the charging points will be completed in the 2022/23 financial year.
It said: "Expanding the electric vehicle charger network, helps to promote the switch to electric vehicles in Sheffield.
"The overall aim of this project is to support Sheffield to become a zero-carbon city by the end of the next decade, and to achieve the priorities set out within the council's One Year Plan under climate change, economy and development."
