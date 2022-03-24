Sheffield vicar did not deny abuse claims, retired bishop tells court
A vicar accused of physically, sexually and mentally abusing a woman for nearly 10 years did not deny the claims when confronted by the Church, a jury heard.
Hilary Alflatt is said to have treated his accuser like "a slave" between 1983 and 1992 when he served in Sheffield.
Former Bishop of Sheffield John Nicholls said when he spoke to him in 1998 he had not denied the allegations and retired with immediate effect.
Mr Alflatt, 87, faces charges of assault and false imprisonment.
Hull Crown Court heard Mr Alflatt, formerly known as Malcolm, allegedly abused the woman, who cannot be named, after making her take "life vows" of poverty, obedience and chastity.
The woman told jurors he had branded her with a hot needle and would subject her to regular beatings with a bamboo cane and, on one occasion, a horse whip.
'I confronted him'
Giving evidence on Thursday, Bishop Nicholls said he became aware of the allegations in January 1998 after receiving copies of correspondence between the alleged victim and another member of the Church.
He told Hull Crown Court he met with Mr Alflatt the following month.
A note made by Bishop Nicholls after the conversation, which was read out in court, said: "I spent over an hour with Malcolm Alflatt on Wednesday 18 of February when I confronted him with accusations brought to my attention by [a member of the clergy].
"He did not deny them but told me he was resigning his orders as an Anglican priest and would become a lay member of the Roman Catholic church.
"He assured me he would not function publicly in this diocese."
Asked by prosecution barrister Louise Reevells if he had accepted the resignation he said he had.
Bishop gives evidence
Earlier in the hearing, the current Bishop of Sheffield, Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, said Mr Alflatt's alleged actions in making the woman take "secret" and "private" vows was the "anathema" of their proper application.
He said: "There is a very simple rule of thumb for all Christian ministers to always exercise [vows] in the best interests of the person receiving them.
"This fell so far short of that basic rule."
Mr Alflatt, of Harewood Lane, Northallerton, faces five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of false imprisonment.
He has been ruled unfit to plead, so jurors will not return verdicts on the case but must decide whether he committed the offences alleged.
The trial continues.
