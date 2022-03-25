Former South Yorkshire PC Nabeel Khan charged with supplying drugs
A former South Yorkshire police officer has been charged with supplying drugs to members of the public.
PC Nabeel Khan was arrested in February 2021 following an investigation by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The former officer, who was based in Barnsley, is alleged to have supplied the drugs between March 2020 and February 2021, the IOPC said.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 29 March.
He is charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, supplying controlled drugs, possession of controlled drugs with the intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
