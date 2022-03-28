The Full Monty to return as eight-part Disney+ TV series
The original cast of the film The Full Monty will reprise their roles in a sequel eight-part television series being made by Disney+, 25 years on.
The 1997 comedy followed a group of Sheffield steelworkers who formed a strip act after falling on hard times.
Disney+ said the series would catch up with the characters as they "navigate healthcare, education and employment".
Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy star in the series created by the original screenwriter Simon Beaufoy.
It is being produced by Uberto Pasolini, who also worked on the film, and work has now started on the project in Sheffield and Manchester.
'Chuffed to bits'
Mr Beaufoy said: "We're chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again - now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on - to see what life in Sheffield is like 25 years on."
Lee Mason, director of scripted content for Disney, added: "Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them.
"We're delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they've been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can't wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters."
The cast includes Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson, as well as a new cast of children and grandchildren of their returning film characters.
