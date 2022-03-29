South Yorkshire Police: Former Barnsley PC in court charged with drugs charges
A former police officer has appeared in court charged with supplying drugs to members of the public.
PC Nabeel Khan was arrested in February 2021 following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and South Yorkshire Police.
The former Barnsley officer appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and spoke only to identify himself.
A further court date was set at Grimsby Magistrates' Court for 12 April.
Mr Khan is alleged to have been concerned in the supply of drugs between March 2020 and February 2021, the IOPC said.
He was charged by the South Yorkshire force with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, supplying controlled drugs, possession of controlled drugs with the intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
