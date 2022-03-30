Female football fan told to 'stay in the kitchen' by online abuser
- Published
A female football fan sent abusive messages after posting a tweet about the sport has spoken out to highlight social media abuse.
Emma received "vile" responses from an anonymous Twitter account after sharing a Doncaster Rovers post announcing a ticket deal for female supporters.
The 26-year-old Sheffield Wednesday fan said she had encountered sexist abuse in the past but not on this scale.
Since sharing her experience she has received dozens of messages of support.
As well as telling her to "stay in the kitchen" other remarks suggested she "get herself pregnant" and that they hoped she got "assaulted at football".
Emma said: "He was just being really, really nasty and clearly wanted some kind of reaction.
"I wouldn't have minded if people had come back to me and just wanted to have a chat or some kind of debate about it, but it was just outright abuse."
Among the messages of support she received was one from Burton Albion goalkeeper Callum Hawkins who tweeted: "I hate seeing stuff like this. Football doesn't discriminate, no matter who you are there's a place in the game for you. Keep enjoying the game we all love and I'm so sorry for the abuse you've suffered."
Leamington FC also tweeted their support, saying the messages were "disgusting" and that "football is a game for everyone".
Emma has since been made an advocate for Her Game Too, a national campaign against sexism in football.
We echo everything Callum’s said, so sorry to see these quite frankly disgusting messages.— Leamington FC ⚽️🇺🇦 (@LeamingtonFC) March 28, 2022
Football is a game for everyone, no one should be subject to such abuse.
Football is absolutely @HerGameToo and we will do all we can do to show that 💛
Keep enjoying the beautiful game!
She said despite growing up supporting the club, she would not feel comfortable going to matches by herself.
"When you go to a game you want to be able to have a chat with people next to you."
She added: "I went with my brother at the weekend and men were talking to him over me even though I'm a much bigger fan than him and I just feel like I'd be seen as a nuisance if I was on my own trying to talk about football."
She said she hoped that her new role would give her the opportunity to fight sexism.
"I think there's a weird kind of gatekeeping attitude that some men seem to have about football.
"Her Game Too want to make sure that football is really welcoming for females and that it's a normal experience for them, but at the moment I don't think it is."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk