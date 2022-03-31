Sheffield Leadmill faces eviction from building
A legendary club widely regarded as one of the UK's premier live music venues has been told it must close.
The Leadmill, in Sheffield, opened its doors in 1980 and has hosted artists including Pulp, Coldplay, The Stone Roses and Oasis.
Venue bosses said their landlord had served them with an eviction notice requiring them to quit the building next year.
Fans, artists and a local MP have backed a campaign to save the Leadmill.
Based near Sheffield's main railway station the venue is regularly voted as the city's best for live music and has won national awards.
It also hosts comedy acts and regular club nights.
A spokesperson said: "Since 1980, The Leadmill has spent millions of pounds on what was a derelict warehouse, transforming it into one of the U.K's most respected venues, where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years."
The club launched a social media campaign - #WeCantLoseLeadmill - urging fans to help them make the case against closure.
Sheffield Labour MP Louise Haigh said she would "fight all the way to save this historic Sheffield landmark".
She tweeted: "Absolutely devastating news that our beloved Sheffield institution The @Leadmill has been given eviction notice by their landlord."
He wrote: "Such a brilliant venue. Let's do all we can to stop The @Leadmill from closing."
