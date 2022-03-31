Sheffield Leadmill faces eviction from building

The club opened in 1980 and has hosted dozens of internationally renowned artists

A legendary club widely regarded as one of the UK's premier live music venues has been told it must close.

The Leadmill, in Sheffield, opened its doors in 1980 and has hosted artists including Pulp, Coldplay, The Stone Roses and Oasis.

Venue bosses said their landlord had served them with an eviction notice requiring them to quit the building next year.

Fans, artists and a local MP have backed a campaign to save the Leadmill.

Based near Sheffield's main railway station the venue is regularly voted as the city's best for live music and has won national awards.

It also hosts comedy acts and regular club nights.

A spokesperson said: "Since 1980, The Leadmill has spent millions of pounds on what was a derelict warehouse, transforming it into one of the U.K's most respected venues, where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years."

The club has hosted some of the biggest names in British music over the past four decades

The club launched a social media campaign - #WeCantLoseLeadmill - urging fans to help them make the case against closure.

Sheffield Labour MP Louise Haigh said she would "fight all the way to save this historic Sheffield landmark".

She tweeted: "Absolutely devastating news that our beloved Sheffield institution The @Leadmill has been given eviction notice by their landlord."

Comedian and Mash Report host Nish Kumar described the Leadmill as a "great venue" and Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess also tweeted his support.

He wrote: "Such a brilliant venue. Let's do all we can to stop The @Leadmill from closing."

