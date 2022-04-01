Sheffield ex-steelworks site plan could mean 1,500 jobs boost
More than 1,500 jobs could be created by the redevelopment of a former steelworks site in Sheffield into a distribution centre, a firm has said.
The Outokumpu site, next to the M1, was closed in 2009 and cleared in 2011, with part of the site converted into two business units in 2019.
A new planning application outlines the construction of a warehouse, offices and parking on the remaining plot.
If approved, Peel Logistics Property (PLP) said it could open by 2024.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the application by Michael Sparks Associates on behalf of PLP for the 16-hectare (160,000 sq m) plot responded to demand for a regional facility Sheffield.
"The site's strategic location allows immediate access to the M1 motorway," a statement accompanying the application said.
"The proposals will allow Sheffield City Council to gain from the continuing growth in the logistics sector, and associated job creation, in strategically planned parkland setting at a key gateway to the city."
The demand for new logistics facilities continued to be "one of the strongest growth sectors in UK commercial property", it added.
As well as the permanent jobs, around 360 jobs would be created during construction, according to the application.
Previously, Finnish firm Outokumpu, the largest producer of stainless steel in Europe, owned the site.
It was originally developed in the 1950s by the British Steel Corporation for the cold rolling and cutting of stainless steel into sheets of metal.
Around 230 jobs were lost when the plant closed in 2009 after production was switched to Sweden.
