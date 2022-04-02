Sheffield car wash shooting victim named as Lamar Leroy Griffiths
A man shot dead at a Sheffield car wash on Tuesday has been named as 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths.
Mr Griffith's family said he was a "beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, cousin, and friend to many".
South Yorkshire Police said detectives were working to trace those involved in his death.
Mr Griffiths, from Sheffield, was shot at Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced dead a short time later, South Yorkshire Police said.
Lamar's family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers, said: "Though you have gone in the physical, you live on through everyone that has been blessed and privileged by your presence. You will be truly missed."
Police said Lamar was sitting in a blue BMW parked within the car wash when multiple shots were fired at the car.
The offenders fled the scene in a white Ford Fiesta, which was later recovered burnt out in Darnall.
Det Ch Insp Mick Hakin said the shooting caused "shock and concern" in the local community and a dedicated team of officers was working "to piece together the circumstances around what happened, and find those who are responsible for Lamar's death."
Police said anyone with information that may help with their enquiries can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident number 774 of 29 March.
"If you know something, I urge you to tell us," said Mr Hakin.
"A family has lost a son. We are determined to get answers for them at this most horrendous time."
