Driver dies and passenger critical in five-vehicle Barugh Green crash
A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a crash which involved an HGV and four cars in Barnsley.
The man died when the Vauxhall Astra he was driving was involved in the collision on Claycliffe Road in Baurgh Green at 13:30 BST on Sunday.
A female front seat passenger in the same car is in a critical condition, South Yorkshire Police said.
A boy, 10, who was in the back seat is in a stable condition in hospital.
Specially-trained officers are assisting the family of the man, who was aged in his 30s.
Officers said a red Mini, a white Mercedes and a black Kia were also involved in the collision, alongside the HGV.
None of the occupants of these vehicles received serious injuries during the collision, they added.
Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
