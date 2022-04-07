Brothers killed Rotherham man in row over mobility scooter
Two brothers have been convicted of killing a man in a row over a mobility scooter.
Gareth Leach, 28, and Kyle Martin, 22, assaulted Dean Williamson, 45, at his Rotherham home, thinking he had stolen the disability aid from their mother.
He died in hospital hours after the attack on 5 October 2021.
The brothers were cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter after a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Leach's mother Sara Martin, 50, of Town Lane, Greasbrough, admitted perverting the course of justice after she provided the police with fake accounts of Leach's involvement.
She claimed that he had only tried to prevent the attack on Mr Williamson telling officers he was "upset, sickened and frightened by what he had seen his brother do", South Yorkshire Police said.
'Pointless revenge'
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer said there "was no excuse" for what Leach and Martin did.
"They should have taken their concerns to the police and not dealt with their grievances through violence," he said.
"This was a particularly brutal attack. Martin hit his victim's head against the wall and then stamped on him. The scooter had been found, so the violence shown was purely a twisted and pointless form of revenge.
"Three lives have now been shattered because of their senseless act. Dean has lost his life and Leach and Martin will now go to prison for killing him. Other innocent people have also been caught up this, including the victim's family and friends and those close to Leach and Martin."
"The brothers will now face a long time in jail to consider the consequences of their actions and to understand that violence is never the answer."
Leach of Brameld Road, Mexborough, and Martin of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, will be sentenced alongside their mother at a later date.
